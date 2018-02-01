Warning: This article contains information about domestic violence which may be distressing for some readers.

1. “These were taken days after I was almost murdered”: ‘Tinder stalker’ victim Angela Jay shares images of her horrific injuries.

In November 2016, Dr Angela Jay was stabbed eleven times and doused in petrol by a former partner she had met on Tinder.

After days of sending threatening text messages, Paul Lambert hid in the walk-in wardrobe of her home and waited while she ate her dinner and fed her cat. He then attacked and attempted to murder the 28-year-old.

Somehow, Dr Jay managed to escape her attacker, and ran to a neighbour's house for help. Later, her attacker was shot dead by police after they tracked him in his car.

More than 14 months later, Dr Jay has shared images of the horrific injuries she sustained in the attack as part of an effort to raise money for White Ribbon Day.

"These photos were taken days after I was almost murdered," she wrote next to the images - which show bruises and stitches from her stab wounds - on Facebook.

"It is with courage I share them with you - looking at them still shakes me to the core and reminds me of the darkest time in my life."

In just two months, Dr Jay will hike the gruelling Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea as part of her fundraising efforts.

"Sometimes I think I'm crazy for committing to the #trek4respectkokoda this April - it will be (by far) my most physically challenging adventure yet...Then I remember that my legs can do ANYTHING!

"Despite 11 stab wounds and losing a huge amount of blood, they found the strength to lift me off the ground and RUN! They carried me to freedom... they gave me my life... they gave me a second chance.

"My legs are so STRONG and with them I will take on Kokoda. Feeling grateful every step of the way."