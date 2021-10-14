Should I Watch It? Angela Black, Stan's new thriller about a seemingly perfect marriage.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

In the opening scene of Stan's Angela Black, we meet a seemingly perfect middle class couple.

Angela (Joanne Froggatt) and her husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman), are entertaining another couple in their sprawling, modern English home.

The dinner party is coming to a close when Angela accidentally lets slip that Olivier was golfing when he was supposed to be somewhere else.

A simple error. A slip of the tongue.

But it becomes immediately clear that Olivier doesn't see it that way.

Tension builds and a few scenes later, Angela's bloodied tooth is lying on the kitchen floor.

Below I unpack what Angela Black is about and give my verdict on whether you should watch it:

What is Angela Black about?

Angela Black is a British thriller that explores the truth lying below the surface of a seemingly idyllic marriage.

It's both an exploration of domestic abuse and coercive control, and a thriller that includes escalating tension, a murder plot and a car chase.

The six-part Stan series follows the story of Angela, a wife and mum of two boys, who can't escape her marriage to her controlling, abusive husband, Olivier.

In the first part of the pilot episode, we see Olivier has physically abused Angela. We soon learn it's not the first time. And soon other signs of coercive control and domestic abuse emerge.

The story goes to a whole new level when we're introduced to Ed Harrison (Samuel Adewunmi), a private investigator Olivier has hired to dig up dirt on Angela.

Come for the...

The extraordinary performance by Joanne Froggatt. Froggatt gives a masterclass on what it's like to be a victim/survivor of domestic abuse. In some scenes she's determined to escape, in others, we see her being worn down by Olivier's manipulation skills and gaslighting techniques. In other scenes, she seems totally exhausted, worn out by carrying the burden and secret of her husband's abuse.