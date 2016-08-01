Andy Lee's relationship is over. He must be getting desperate.

In case you missed it, love is absolutely and definitely dead because Andy Lee and his girlfriend of a year-and-a-half, Rebecca Harding, have split.

Did we mention Lee is now 35? Yep, 3-5. It’s just so… old. So old and so… 35.

We can’t possibly imagine HOW the 35-year-old star (did we mention he’s 35?) will recover from this brutal blow.

Sure, he’s got an insanely successful career.

And an amazing personality.

And a sense of humour that makes even the most vigilant kegel-exerciser pee her yoga pants.

And angular cheek bones that make mine look like jacket potatoes.

And a best friend who’s nicknamed after shaved deli meat.

And yes, he's got wonderfully floppy hair (although sources close to Lee tell me he has silver peeking through. These allegations are yet to be denied by his rep so I'm assuming they're completely true and will report on them without abandon).