Why Andy Lee is the best thing on Instagram right now.

Andy Lee, one half of the conglomerate-like juggernaut that is Hamish and Andy, is an observant kind of guy.

He knows that when an ‘influencer’ on Instagram posts something like, say, this on the platform: “Need some new cushions for my couch!!! Tag some good brands?”, they’re probably just asking for free stuff.

He knows pulling a stunt like this, too, may be an invitation for freebies: “Oh no!!! Hairdresser pulled out on me!!! Message me if you’re free!!!”

He sees the power. He sees the potential for free things. So he made an Instagram account to join in on all the free fun.

Enter: Andy Lee (free stuff hunter).

“I’ve noticed ‘influencers’ get free stuff,” he writes on his new Instagram account. “This account is unashamedly on the hunt for free stuff, stuff I don’t want will be given to followers.”