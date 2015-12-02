Canberra-based federal politician Andrew Leigh has sent out a Christmas card to all his politician and journalist mates and tens of thousands of constituents in Canberra this year.

And he is keeping it real…

At first glance it looks like one of his children is missing from the shot, but then you realise… no, it is the strike of the toddler!

This little guy on the edge — he is not having a single bar of this Christmas photo crap. No way.

I can see it now. In fact I can physically feel the pain of this situation; I have lived it so many times. Every parent has been there.

The cranky toddler. He is hungry. He is cold. He wants water. He wants the toilet.

What he very clearly DOES NOT WANT at all is a photo.

The Mamamia team share their most awkward family snaps:

MM's awkward family photos. Ally- “Proof that I am the female embodiment of Benjamin Button.