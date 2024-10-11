The moment Andrew Garfield became a publicist's worst nightmare.

I have something to admit: I have a crush on Andrew Garfield. A severe case of limerence, if you will. Whew! Good to get that off my chest.

As the actor hits the press tour for We Live In Time, he's made it clear he's committed to being the reigning King of Chaos with one rogue press junket after another. Don't even get me started on the talk shows.

I'm going to get started.

First things first, Andrew is obsessed with his co-star Florence Pugh. Hard relate. He's also obsessed with making jokes about their new romance drama, and it's led to him saying some truly cooked things over the past few days.

And while I giggle and kick my feet gleefully as I watch each new interview snippet, every time he opens his mouth I imagine a stressed publicist running laps of their office as they come to terms with the latest tidbit he's chosen to share.

From dick jokes, to photos that got him cancelled, to sensual shoulder reveals, here's every deliciously unhinged thing Andrew Garfield has done on his press tour.

But first, watch the trailer for We Live In Time here. Post continues after video.