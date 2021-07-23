In Mamamia’s Road Test series, real women road test the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about – and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it.

I love trialing new products; always have.

Whenever someone mentions a new natural skincare product that actually works, I’ll do some research and get my hands on it myself.

I’ve been hearing about Andalou Naturals products for quite some time. My colleagues here at Mamamia regularly rave about them and members of our You Beauty Facebook group are often showing us their killer Andalou Naturals results.

If you haven’t added them to your own beauty arsenal yet, Andalou Naturals creates natural products that deliver killer results. All of their products are 98 per cent nature-derived, vegetarian (with many vegan options) and not tested on animals. How good!

I tried three of Andalou’s best-selling, cult products to see whether they are really worth the hype. Here are my thoughts.

Image: Supplied.

Out of all the Andalou Naturals products, this mask is the one I’ve heard reviews about the most in beauty circles!

The do-it-all formula includes fruit stem cells, vitamin C, and glycolic AHA blended with manuka honey and organic pumpkin, to resurface dead skin cells and leave brighter, smoother, even-looking skin.

As someone with quite a lot of texture and some uneven colour on my skin, I love anything with AHAs in it. Especially, when it’s in a mask form – it feels extra luxe. Upon trying the mask, the first thing I noticed was the scent. It's packed with pumpkin and spices: if you've tried the pumpkin spiced latte from Starbucks and love it, you'll froth this too.