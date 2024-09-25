Here we go again, Carrie Bradshaw is about to face a very familiar heartache on And Just Like That.

It's that time of year again where we start perfecting our high-heeled dash across a busy street and our musings begin with 'I couldn't help but wonder'.

Season three of And Just Like That is filming and we're on tenterhooks to find out what is going to happen to our favourite characters as this new chapter of their lives continues.

Will Aiden end up back in the picture? And if he does, is it possible it could actually last this time?

On a more dire note, we've already faced one major death from And Just Like That, but are we about to be confronted with another?

Worry not, dear reader, we have all the And Just Like That tea and let us tell you, the rumour mill is piping hot.

So shimmy up a Cosmopolitan, slip into your Manolo Blahniks and sit back, because we're about to take you through it all.

Carrie doing her signature 'high heeled dash' in the upcoming season. Image: Getty.