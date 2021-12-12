Alcoholism, rebellion and another death? All the fan theories about this season of And Just Like That.

Warning this post contains some BIG SPOILERS for the first two episodes of And Just Like That. Go watch them on Binge and meet us back here.

This post discusses alcoholism and be triggering for some readers.

Sex And The City has had its ultimate reboot with And Just Like That - and in just two episodes, ours and Carrie's worlds have been turned upside down.

In what was the most unexpected plot twist ever, Mr. Big died in episode one and viewers were left to watch Miranda and Charlotte rally around Carrie to offer round-the-clock support for their mourning friend.

It's a glaring portrayal of loss, grief and an odd reminder of old Sex And The City days, where our main protagonist is left alone and without her Mr. Big, yet again.

However, with just one of the biggest plot twists slapping us in the face within the first episode, there are a lot of questions about what could possibly come next.

Turns out, a lot.

Here are all the fan theories surrounding And Just Like That that are circling the internet.

Carrie Bradshaw is... dead.

Yep, you read that correctly. There's a rumour gaining rapid popularity, and it's that our beloved writer-turned-podcaster is apparently dead, and what we're watching is some sort of dream sequence in her last moments.

While it sounds interesting, we won't be betting much money on this theory.

Miranda will develop a problem with alcohol.

Possibly the most popular theory to hit the interweb involves Miranda, the corporate lawyer who chose to leave her high-paying job to go back to college and gain some critical insight. However, we have a funny feeling that Miranda's biggest lessons won't be taking place in the classroom.

There were a few key moments eagle-eyed watchers wouldn't have missed, and that was Miranda's excessive drinking. Theories for the new season predict she will have to face this issue head on - and after having that awkward red-faced run-in with Carrie's podcast co-host Che, we can assume more frantic conversations will be occuring.