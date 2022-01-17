And Just Like That has nailed the sexiness of consent.

Consent is sexy, and it always has been sexy.

There’s nothing sexier than your partner checking in to make sure you are enjoying yourself. However, we rarely see the blending of consent and sex in pop culture - at least not in a way that’s hot.

Enter the kitchen sex scene in And Just Like That. To give you some context, if you haven’t seen the show, though please do yourself a favour and watch - Miranda, who is married to a man and has previously identified as straight - has sex with Che, a very attractive non-binary podcaster in a kitchen.

Obviously there’s been some buildup between the two characters over several episodes and as a viewer, you do want to see these two hook up (well, if you aren’t a die-hard Steve fan, that is.).

But what makes the scene so sexy is that Che keeps asking for Miranda’s consent again and again and again... And it is steamy.

In the scene we hear phrases like, “Tell me if you want to stop?” and “Can I touch you?” What’s most fabulous about this is Che’s questions don’t take away from the sexiness of the moment. They also always pause and wait for Miranda’s answer which creates more tension and buildup, and it’s all very exciting.

There’s panting, close-ups and lots of moaning, and Miranda’s enthusiastic replies where she gives consent - are just plain old-fashioned hot. Almost uncomfortably so - the hotness is kind of jarring.

Che asking for consent is particularly important because they hold more power in this relationship dynamic. They are clearly more experienced with women, are currently in the dating game and they are unattached. While Miranda is more vulnerable, she’s feeling trapped in her marriage and hasn’t experimented with her sexuality before.