Anand Runwal dreamt of moving to Australia. He died trying to save his daughters from a Sydney train.

Loved ones are paying tribute to the heroic father who tragically lost his life while attempting to save his twin girls from an oncoming train. It had been his dream to live in Australia with his family and parents.

Anand Runwal and his two-year-old daughter were killed by an oncoming train at Carlton railway station, near Kogarah in Sydney's south on Sunday afternoon.

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, the family arrived at the station and exited the lift onto the platform. For a 'brief moment' the couple let go of their double pram.

Carrying their twin daughters, the pram rolled onto the tracks. Runwal raced after them, jumping down onto the tracks, with witnesses saying the incident occurred in a matter of moments.

A train travelling to Cronulla that was not due to stop at Carlton, was not able to slow in time to avoid the collision.

"I ran out to help the mother because I could just hear her screaming while looking down onto the tracks," witness Lauren Langelaar told Daily Mail Australia.

"It all happened very quickly. I was down on the platform helping the mother try and scream out to her children and husband under the train."

Lauren told the outlet that Anand's wife, Poonam Runwal, was understandably distraught, begging to see if her family was okay.

"She refused at first for paramedics to check her out, she just wanted to hold her [daughter]," she said. "Then she continued to yell out, 'Where is my husband and other child?'."

Tragically, 40-year-old Anand and one of the twin toddlers, Hinal, died at the scene. The surviving toddler fell between the tracks and was miraculously left without serious injuries.