Ana de Armas called LA home for 7 years. After dating Ben Affleck, she was pressured to leave.

ICYMI, Ana de Armas is having her moment.

In the past two years alone, the Cuban actress has starred in the most recent James Bond film, No Time to Die, the action film The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (which came out this week), and filmed Blonde, where she will play Marilyn Monroe.

Personally, she also dated Ben Affleck briefly, with whom she filmed the 2022 psychological thriller Deep Water.

(And who can forget the infamous photo of a life-size cardboard cut-out of de Armas being throw out in front of Affleck's home after their split?)

Watch the trailer for Deep Water, featuring de Armas and Affleck here.



Video via Hulu.

In an interview with Elle this week, the actress said it was because of their relationship - and the media frenzy that accompanied it - that she left Los Angeles.

When journalist Marissa Meltzer asked de Armas what it was like dating the Gone Girl actor, she replied: "Horrible."

"That’s one of the reasons why I left LA."

De Armas had spent the last seven years living in the star-studded city.

And whilst knowing it was notorious for the paparazzi following celebrities' every move, it wasn't until she went through it herself that she knew it wasn't a place she could call home.

"It confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" she told the publication. "It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out."

Reflecting further on Los Angeles, she added: "It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious."

As we mentioned, de Armas and Affleck met on the set of Deep Water in 2019 and started dating shortly after.

With the pandemic beginning only a few months later, both of their careers were paused, allowing them to spend time together at Affleck’s home in the Pacific Palisades, California.