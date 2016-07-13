One woman's quest to highlight the chilling breast cancer sign you could be missing.

Earlier this year Claire Warner was planning to remodel her kitchen, when she made a chilling discovery. The 41-year-old mother-of-two noticed something unusual about her left breast.

There was a noticeable dimple, however she couldn’t feel a lump.

Already knowing deep down exactly what she had just discovered, Claire set up a Twitter account called My Left Boob in order to take other women along on her important journey.

The lesson: There’s more to early breast cancer detection than just finding lumps.

This is the profile photo of the Twitter account, a close-up of Claire’s left breast with a large dimple at the bottom, a sign of breast cancer most of us forget to look out for.

“This is a picture of my left boob,” she wrote.

“The small purplish bruise is where I had a biopsy taken. The minuscule dimple up and to the left of it is a rare and little-known symptom of BREAST CANCER. Blink and you’d miss it. I hope I’m one of the lucky ones.”

The small red dot on the right is the needle mark from the biopsy Claire had which confirmed she did indeed have breast cancer, specifically "invasive ductal carcinoma" which she is now being treated for.