Amy’s death was ruled a suicide. 7 years later, police admitted they made a mistake.

This post mentions suicide and domestic abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

It was around 5pm on June 26, 2014 when Amy Wensley answered a phone call from her mother.

"When she answered the phone, I’ve never, never heard her cry like that, never in my life," Amy's mother, Nancy Kirk , told Australian Story.

"What’s happened?" she asked her daughter, who lived in Serpentine, south of Perth.

"I f***ing hate him," Amy replied.

Watch: Amy's sister speaks about her death on Australian Story. Post continues below.

The 24-year-old mother-of-two explained she had a fight with her partner, David Simmons, and threw a beer bottle at him.

David reportedly grabbed her by the throat and slammed her to the floor.

"Pack your sh*t, get the girls," Nancy said. "I'll come and pick you up."

"No Mum, I'll be there soon," Amy replied, calming down.

18 minutes later, she was reported dead.

***

Around 5:18pm, David and his close hunting friend, Gareth Price, who were both at the property when Amy died, drove to a nearby roadhouse to call triple zero.

Amy's two children were also in the car. They had been waiting in the vehicle earlier that afternoon for their mum to drive them to their nan's house, along with belongings such as clothes, birthday presents for one of their upcoming birthdays, and Amy's passport.

"I've got two kids and my wife shot herself," David told the triple zero operator.

"Can you please just come and take her or do something?"

At 5:30pm, police arrived at the property and found Amy's body slouched in a corner behind her bedroom door. She had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Constable Larry Blandford quickly noted it was "suspicious".

"As soon as I saw the body, the gun, the positioning, I was alerted to the fact that we had to look at this further," he told Australian Story.

The gun was a metre away from Amy's body, there was no suicide note and Amy was found sitting on her right hand.