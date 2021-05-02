“I have to keep my circles smaller.” Amy Shark on the side of fame that’s never talked about.

"I don’t want to be f**king boring like the rest, there’s so much boring s**t out there."

If Amy Shark, the multiple Aria Award-winning, international best-selling singer-songwriter, had an ethos that threaded through her life, her writing, and her performances, this sentence completely sums it up.

For Amy Billings (known professionally as Amy Shark) the last few years of her life have been anything but boring. Kicking things off with her 2016 single Adore which lead to multiple tours, hit songs, a slew of awards, and the release of her acclaimed album Love Monster which was released in 2018.

This week she released her second album Cry Forever, which was written and recorded between the US, UK, New Zealand and Amy's home studio on the Gold Coast. The 13 track release includes the now platinum single Everybody Rise along with a slew of songs that explore everything from love and heartbreak to triumph and disappointment.

"Cry Forever is very much about what I’ve been through in the last few years while becoming Amy Shark and dealing with things, and people, in my life who have changed," Amy told Mamamia's The Spill. "I made it my job to write about every time I felt very hypersensitive or any emotion like that.

"So by the time I had to go into the studio I had all these songs that I’d written from times when I was really upset about someone or something. This album is about people learning about me."

The 34-year-old musician's life changed dramatically in 2016 following the release of Adore. A song that came about after Amy won a regional arts grant which allowed her to work with Grammy-winning, LA-based producer M-Phazes, who also hails from Queensland's Gold Coast.

The success of Adore meant that Amy, who was at the time an unsigned, unrepresented artist, tirelessly trying to crack the Australian music industry, suddenly became the subject of a global record label bidding war.

It's a time she remembers with mixed emotions.

"It’s a day I didn’t think would ever come, but I always dreamed of it happening," Amy told The Spill. "I’d said goodbye to the dream of a day like that years before it happened. But it’s crazy how one song can literally change it all. We’re very lucky that in our country we have stations like Triple J that showcase unknown artists.

"When that bidding war was happening I remember not sleeping for a few days," she continues. "I just kept thinking, ‘Is this actually happening?’. There were people flying me to New York to meet with labels and I was having these secret meetings where I had to sneak through restaurants to meet one label without another label knowing. It was so wild.