Amy Schumer has split with her boyfriend of 18 months.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer and her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, have called it quits after 18 months of dating.

Confirming their split to PEOPLE Magazine, a representative for Amy said the pair “ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration”.

The rep added that the pair "remain close friends" after their breakup.

The pair met on a dating app around November 2015, and went public with their love in January 2016 after they visited the White House together.

The 35-year-old wrote about Ben in her book, The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, describing the moment they first met.

"We smiled at each other and in that moment, everything felt right," she wrote.