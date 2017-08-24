It’s Thursday afternoon and things are looking bleak.

You’re tired, hangry and infinitely less fresh under the arms than you were six hours ago.

Rather than turning to the catering remnants from an important meeting you weren’t invited to, let us indulge in some highly relevant and entirely necessary celebrity fluff.

We deserve it.

1. Amy Schumer asks Netflix to treat female and male comics equally, pretty please

Using her best manners, Amy Schumer has asked Netflix for a raise after discovering her male colleagues are earning close to double her current salary.

Fellow Netflix comedians, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle both reportedly secured US $20 million (AUD $25 million) for their comedy specials. Clearly Schumer's The Leather Special was deemed to be half as 'special' as theirs, only receiving a measly US $11 million (AUD $14 million).

While we're yet to find out exactly how much the 36-year-old Trainwreck actress was able to wrangle, Variety reports she got “significantly more”... which should not be confused with its feminist cousin, "equal to".

Face-palm.

