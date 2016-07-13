If you’ve ever seen any of Amy Schumer’s stand up specials or watched her show Inside Amy Schumer you know she has a lot to say about love, dating, sex and the place where they all intersect. In the August issue of Marie Claire, Schumer opens up about those topics in her personal life and shows us that being a confident, independent woman doesn’t mean you have to be confident and independent 100 percent of the time.
Excited to announce our August cover star, @AmySchumer! You already know that no topic is off-limits in her comedy—but it turns out the same is true of her real life. Click the link in our bio to read about Amy’s latest sex dream, her thoughts on the election, and what it’s like to be in love. #AmyforMC
Schumer has been dating Ben Hanisch, furniture maker based in Chicago, since late 2015 and though Schumer has had other relationships she says Hanisch is the first guy she’s really felt connected to. “I feel like Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she told the magazine. “There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it’s the truth.”
