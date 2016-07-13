The couple made their relationship public in January and haven’t been shy about PDA filled Instagram posts and red carpet interviews.

One more from last night because this girl looked insanely gorgeous and I’m in love with her. A photo posted by benhanisch (@benhanisch) on Jan 18, 2016 at 3:09pm PST

Despite the declarations of love, the comedian admits that she isn’t immune to doubt. “Being in love is the scariest thing in the world,” she told Marie Claire, “You want to f-ing cry and scream. I can’t handle it. Every time we say goodbye, I think, ‘This will have been a nice last week together.’ Or I tell myself nothing is real and he’s going to leave me and tell me he never loved me. I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me.”

Wow, that’s not what you expect from the Amy Schumer we see on TV. That quote might make you see her as less of a confident-in-all-things feminist hero, but I think her sharing that vulnerability is what makes her even more of hero. Schumer reminds us that confidence doesn’t mean living without fear. It means getting comfortable with that fear and not pressuring yourself to hide it.

We all have feelings, emotions, and fears and expressing them doesn’t make us crazy, weak, or any less confident. Just look at Amy Schumer.