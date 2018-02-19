"The trailer for Amy Schumer's new movie has everyone outraged. And it's absurd."

When I first saw the trailer for Amy Schumer’s new film I Feel Pretty, I laughed.

The film centres on Renee (Amy Schumer), who struggles with feeling unattractive, because, um, she’s a woman who also happens to exist in… life. “I have a crazy idea,” she says. “Let’s be honest for a minute. No matter how many times we hear ‘it’s what’s on the inside that matters,’ women know deep down it’s what’s on the outside that the whole world judges.”

Renee listens to her friend, played by Emily Ratajkowski, complain about dealing with “some low self esteem” and tells her she wants to punch her in her face.

THEN she falls off her bike at Soul Cycle, hits her head, and wakes up thinking she's undeniably beautiful.

She therefore changes how she dresses, how she behaves at work, and tries to painstakingly convince her friends it's really her, even though... they know. She... she looks exactly the same.

Without seeing it, I think we can all predict the moral of the story: Even though Renee's appearance didn't change, her life changed because confidence. And also believing you're beautiful. And also head injury.

Will this movie be an enduring masterpiece of our time? Probably not.

Did it a 'lil bit rip off the entire plot line of Shallow Hal? Yep.

Will it be the type of movie I drag my sister to on a Friday night when I'm craving an overpriced frozen Coke and a frankly absurd serving of popcorn? Most definitely.

But there's a problem.

The internet is angry. Very, very angry.

Just after the trailer was released, comedian Sofie Hagen shared a series of tweets responding to the trailer.