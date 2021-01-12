Amy Schulkins was last seen at 11pm on December 30, 2020 in Caboolture, Queensland.

She was seen driving her car towards the Bruce Highway after visiting two different addresses in the area, with a photo snapped of her in the vehicle wearing her pyjamas - boxer shorts and a white singlet.

It's her last known movement.

The disappearance of the 36-year-old mother-of-five, and wife to Rebecca, has stumped police who say she seems to have "vanished off the face of the earth".

To those who know her, she's described as infectious, loving and devoted - with more than 17,000 relative strangers who have dubbed themselves "Amy's Army," helping bolster police efforts to find her via a Facebook page dedicated to tracking her down.

"Have you seen our friend?" the page asks.

"Geez. Amy you hold first prize for hide and seek. Please come home," reads an entry on the page from January 9 amongst a stream of updates, search routes and letter-drop call outs.

Strangers are uploading the areas they've searched for Amy. Image: Facebook. They've already conducted their own searches, driving through bushland for hundreds of kilometres around her last known location - updating the group with their exact routes when they return, often in the early hours of the morning.

Police are combing through the clues too.

"We have followed up every reported sighting and there's been a lot of incorrect feedback," Sergeant Richard Curran told the Sunshine Coast Daily.





"Zero positive sightings, either not been here or someone else. It's frustrating. We are doing all we can but it's like she completely vanished off the face of the earth."