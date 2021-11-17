ROAD TEST: ‘I transformed the way I organised my makeup, thanks to this ONE THING.’

You know when you’re getting ready with friends, and you realise how wildly different your routines are from each other?

That happens every now and then when a pal uses foundation, mascara and bronzer, then says they’re ready while slicking on their lip balm as the last step.

Meanwhile, I’m looking at them fearfully while I explain I’ve only just finished prepping my skin.

But then, the pal will generally sip on a prosecco and watch me with fascination as I apply all my "steps", asking a million questions about what everything does. I always feel a bit chuffed when this happens, because I’m not the most useful human when it comes to information, but which eyeshadow colour would best suit you?

Oh, you KNOW I got you.

That pal clearly isn’t a Youbie though. Because Youbies generally LOVE a solid routine and Youbies LOVE a product collection.

Just look at the booming beauty sales, Instagram Reels content and #shelfie tags; our collections are getting bigger and better than ever, and we’re not sorry about it.

We saw a huge shift in general interest in beauty last year during the initial lockdown.

Many people couldn’t treat themselves to a night out, or look forward to a holiday. There wasn’t much point in buying a new dress, but there was something we could have fun with and splurge on: beauty.