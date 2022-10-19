Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers in the world. Her husband was forcing her to stream.

Kaitlyn Siragusa, known online as Amouranth, is one of the most popular streamers in the world.

The 28-year-old has gained a following of over five million people on the live streaming service Twitch, and often streams on the platform for up to 12 hours a day playing video games or simply chatting to her audience during her signature "hot tub" streams. (Hot tub streamers are Twitch streamers who broadcast from an inflatable pool or spa.)

The content creator also has one of the biggest followings on OnlyFans, earning over $1.5 million on the adult website each month.

Since joining Twitch in 2016, Amouranth has maintained that she is single.

But during a live Twitch stream on Sunday, the content creator revealed that she is married, accusing her husband of emotional abuse.