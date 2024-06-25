Meet the cast of Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is widely considered the most prestigious cheerleading squad in American football — and Netflix's latest show provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) through their auditions, training camp, and the NFL season.
Watch the trailer for America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders here.
Meet the cast of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Here’s everything you need to know about the cheerleaders featured in the series — plus, where to follow them on Instagram.