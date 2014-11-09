Sunday's news in under 5 minutes.

Obama to send 1500 more troops to Iraq.

US President Barack Obama has decided to roughly double the number of American forces on the ground in Iraq working to train Iraqi forces in their fight against the Islamic State.

Obama has currently approved another 1500 troops to be sent over; adding to the number of non-combatant troops already sent to the region this year after advances by ISIS increased.



Olympic swim team official quits after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Senior Olympic swim team official Greg Hodge has quit competitive coaching overnight, following claims by the Sunday Telegraph that ‘Swimming Australia’ failed to properly investigate allegations against him.

A note was sent to members of West Coast Swimming club yesterday stating that Hodge had retired from competitive coaching. However, he will continue to work there until a replacement coach is found despite being investigated by the Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association.

Some of the accusations of inappropriate behaviour made against him include allegedly kissing a junior female member on a pool deck in 2011, The Daily Telegraph reports.



Single women have half the average assets of single males.

The average wealth gap between single men and single women across all age groups has grown from $18,300 in 2002 to $47,000 in 2010, a Curtin University Study has found.

Despite increases in female workplace participation and tertiary education rates, single women are left with just over half the average assets of single males, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The study found that males under 35, on average, had assets worth over $120,000 in 2010. This was 89 per cent higher than the average asset value for females in the same demographic.



Man found in possession of ‘childlike sex doll’ to fight child pornography charges.

A Sydney man is set to fight child pornography charges, arguing that his possession of a childlike sex doll does not fit within the legal definition of child abuse material.

Current child pornography laws may have to be amended before he is found guilty over possessing the 132 cm tall doll in the shape of a 12 to 14 year old girl.

The 31-year-old’s home was raided by police in July 2013, when the mannequin was found alongside other child abuse material.

The accused man said he “played dress up, then put it in my bed [and used] it as a hug pillow when I sleep”.

Foreign Minister named Harper’s Woman of the Year.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has been named Harper’s Bazaar’s Woman of the Year.

Speaking about her choice to distance herself from the word ‘feminism’, Bishop said: “Please do not let it get to you and do not become a victim, because it’s only a downward spiral once you’ve cast yourself as a victim”.