The real life faces and stories behind Impeachment: American Crime Story.

After months of anticipation, acclaimed director and producer Ryan Murphy is back with a new season of American Crime Story.

Titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, the new 10-part series revolves around the political sex scandal involving former US President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the series centres on the infamous Clinton–Lewinsky scandal and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Watch the trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story below. Post continues after video.



Video via FX.

Monica Lewinsky herself served as a producer on the series. She is portrayed in the series by Beanie Feldstein, while Bill Clinton is played by British actor Clive Owen.

The series also stars Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Judith Light, and Billy Eichner.

Below, we take a look at the real faces and stories behind Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein)

Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function. Image: Getty.