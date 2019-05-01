*Warning: thirsty post ahead*

There was something very strange going on in Bachelor in Paradise this season.

And no, it wasn’t the couple-swapping game of musical chairs that intensified 10-fold each episode.

It was sheer the lack of attention on Alex.

American Alex, we mean.

Known by his real birth name of Alex Bordyukov, from Season 13 of US The Bachelorette.

As in this fella:

I’ll just leave this with you for your later personal use. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/HlrZ855hKy — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) April 9, 2019

The guy has one of those faces that make you feel as though you might spontaneously forget how to speak and maybe breathe if you look directly at him.

No, really.

LOOK: