Warning: This article contains information about domestic violence and suicide which may be distressing for some readers.

1. Backpacker Amelia was on the Australian trip of a lifetime, when she was killed in a suspected murder-suicide allegedly at the hands of her older lover.

Amelia Blake was meant to be planning the next international adventure of her adult life.

The 22-year-old, originally from Britain, had been in Australia for eight months and had just returned from three months working on a farm in Colignan, near Mildura in Victoria.

She was planning a trip to Vietnam, before she planned to return to Australia to explore Tasmania. She then intended to return to the UK to visit her family and friends.

But last week, Amelia's body was found next to that of her older, Nepalese boyfriend in her tiny Newtown apartment in the inner suburbs of Sydney. Her body was reportedly riddled with injuries, including head wounds.

Her exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Police believe Amelia was murdered by her partner, believed to be aged in his 30s and whose identity has not yet been released, before he took his own life.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Amelia had only just started dating the man, and their bodies were discovered by a landlord on Friday who stopped by the apartment to check the mail.

Neighbour Scott Haggarty told The Daily Telegraph the couple, who mostly kept to themselves, seemed "happy".

A close friend, based in London, also said that Amelia had recently fallen ill but was looking forward to travelling more in 2018.

The young woman's desire for adventure was clear - her bio on in her Instagram page read, "I see my path, but I don't know where it leads. Not knowing where I'm going is what inspired me to travel it."