Johnny Depp's deeply disturbing message written for Amber Heard in his own blood.

Amber Heard has made shocking new allegations against her ex, Johnny Depp, in court papers she recently filed against the actor.

The 30-year-old actress claims that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star “cut off the tip of his finger” during a “fit of rage” while “drunk and high on ecstasy” and dipped it in blue paint to write allegations of infidelity on the wall.

Johnny Depp — Cuts Off Fingertip in Fit of Rage … Amber Claims (PHOTOS) https://t.co/oDBjSJFhhP — TMZ (@TMZ) August 15, 2016

Photos shows the words “Billy Bob” written on the wall, who Amber claims is her former co-star Billy Bob Thornton. Depp reportedly accused his wife of having an affair with the 61-year-old actor, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie.

Extremely graphic photos submitted in court also show Depp’s severed finger, with Heard’s lawyers claiming Johnny didn’t seek medical attention for 24 hours.

The incident occurred in March last year, while Depp and his wife were in Australia filming the latest installment of the Pirates franchise.