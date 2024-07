The extravagant affair is the culmination of months of celebrations — the lead up to the big day worth a reported $183.6 million alone, separate from the wedding itself. This included a three-day party with a private concert by Rihanna, and pre-wedding ceremony with a live performance by Justin Bieber.

There was no shortage of big names at these celebrations either, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and more.

As for the wedding itself... wow.

Day one was a spectacular visual display of colour and sequence, with plenty of big names in dazzling outfits. Just as you'd expect from Asia's richest family.

Who attended Ambani-Merchant wedding?

It was a case of spot the celebrity among the colour at the Ambani wedding as everyone from Kim Kardashian to former Prime Minister Tony Blair made their sparkly entrances.

Khloe Kardashian was also there with her sister, along with actor and WWE star John Cena, looking the part in a pastel blue jacket and white pants.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made a glamourous appearance, as did former boxer Mike Tyson and Hollywood action legend, Jean-Claude Van Damme.

There were a few pollies too, including former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, another former British prime minister, Boris Johnson, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi and World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.