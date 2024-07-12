The most talked about wedding in the world is finally here and no, it doesn't involve a member of the Royal Family.

Let me introduce you to the Ambanis. They are the 10th richest family in the world and they're not quiet about it.

Mukesh Ambani, 67, is an Indian businessman with a net worth of $117.3 billion. His youngest son, Anant Ambani, is getting married this weekend after close to seven months worth of pre-wedding festivities.

The Ambani family. Image source: Getty.

Anant and his soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant have been making headlines for every celebration they've had leading up to their official wedding, due to the sheer cost of it all. As well as giving common folk like myself a pervy insight into their influence and power.