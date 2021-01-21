The significance of the colour purple and 8 other inauguration moments you may have missed.

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

In a scaled-back ceremony in Washington DC, the 78-year-old became the oldest US president in history, while Kamala Harris became the first woman, the first Black person, and first Asian American to serve as vice president.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day," Biden said in his inauguration speech.

Watch a clip from President Joe Biden's inauguration speech below. Post continues after video.

"A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve, through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge.

"Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

Due to security concerns following the Capitol riots and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the inauguration was like no other.

Instead of a throng of supporters, the National Mall was covered with nearly 200,000 flags and 56 pillars of light meant to represent people from US states and territories.

While former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony, outgoing president Donald Trump opted out of the ceremony, becoming the first president to do so since 1869.

As President Joe Biden's first day in office begins, here are the moments you may have missed from the inauguration.

The man who escorted Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris was escorted to the inauguration ceremony by Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman.

Just weeks ago, Goodman was hailed a hero after leading rioters away from the Senate chambers where lawmakers were hiding.

He has been credited with potentially saving lives during the pro-Trump riots.