Amanda Bynes has a near-identical conservatorship to Britney Spears, but no one is trying to stop it.

When it come to celebrity conservatorships, there's one we've been hearing a lot about lately.

Britney Spears' conservatorship has made headlines all over the world, given rise to the #FreeBritney movement and inspired a number of documentaries.

But behind the global media attention, another celebrity has been living under a similar conservatorship. We just don't talk about it.

For the past eight years, former child star Amanda Bynes has been under a conservatorship controlled by her family.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Amanda Bynes' conservatorship, including why it hasn't received nearly as much attention.

Who is in control of ﻿Amanda Bynes' conservatorship?

While Britney Spears' father was in control of her conservatorship, Amanda Bynes' conservatorship is controlled by her mother, Lynn Organ.

However, unlike Spears, Byrnes' conservatorship only covers her person rather than her estate, meaning it's a lot less restricting.

Under the conservatorship, Organ only controls her daughter's medical and personal affairs. In 2017, she filed to give Bynes back full control over her financial affairs.

Why does ﻿Amanda Bynes' have a conservatorship?

The 35-year-old was placed under conservatorship back in 2013 when her life began to unravel.

In 2010, Bynes announced she was taking a step back from acting after appearing in the film Easy A. Two years later, she was charged with driving under the influence in West Hollywood.

In 2013, the former child star was charged with reckless endangerment and marijuana possession. That year, she also infamously shared a sexually explicit tweet directed at Drake on Twitter.

Months later in July, she was detained after she started a small fire in a stranger's driveway.

At the time, Bynes was hospitalised under a 72-hour mental health evaluation hold and her mother was granted a temporary conservatorship over her affairs.

