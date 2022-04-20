Amanda, Michelle and Gina were held captive by Ariel Castro for 10 years. These are their lives now.

This post deals with sexual assault and violence and might be triggering for some readers.

The stories of Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Georgina "Gina" DeJesus made international headlines on May 6, 2013.

It was the day their nightmare finally came to an end.

The day we learned they'd been kidnapped and held captive for more than a decade in the home of a man who would later go on to plead guilty to 937 criminal charges.

Their stories have, ever since, captivated a global audience. But now in 2022, the women have overcome incredible trauma and are leading incredible lives.

Here's everything we know about the case.

The kidnappings.

The girls were snatched as teenagers and young women, almost exactly a year apart in the Cleveland area.

21-year-old Michelle Knight went missing in 2002, Amanda Berry was taken the following year in 2003 - a day before her 17th birthday, and Gina DeJesus the year after that in 2004, when she was only 14.

Their captor was a man named Ariel Castro, a local bus driver, who lured the girls before holding them captive in his home for 11 years - subjecting them to horrific abuse, which included starvation, torture and rape.

They were left in dark rooms for days at a time with no food, given buckets to relieve themselves, and were only allowed to bathe once a week.

The basement of Ariel Castro's home where he held his victims. Image: ABC 20/20.