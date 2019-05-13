Why actress Alyssa Milano is telling women not to have sex.

Alyssa Milano is calling for women to abstain from sex to protest abortion law in the United States.

The 46-year-old Charmed actress and activist has called for a sex strike to stand up for women’s reproductive rights after the state of Georgia passed one of the US’s most restrictive abortion laws, banning terminations as soon as a doctor can detect a foetal heartbeat. This can occur as early as six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

Other states including Mississippi and Ohio have passed similar “heartbeat” laws. Such a law that was planned to come into place immediately has been blocked in Kentucky as it could be unconstitutional.

“Our reproductive rights are being erased,” Milano wrote on Twitter. “Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.”

Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

“We can LOVE sex and fight for our bodily autonomy,” she said in a follow-up tweet. “There are lots of alternatives to cis men. Protect your vaginas, ladies. Men in positions of power are trying to legislate them.”

Her call has received both praise and criticism, with #SexStrike trending on Twitter over the weekend.

Supporters said that a sex strike reminded men that women have control over their bodies and how they use them.