"Taxis refuse to drive you home." The reality of being Indigenous Australian in 2020.

“Australians all let us rejoice …”

You’re wearing your 10-year-old trackies and oversized shirt, it’s covered in holes. Your hair is a bird’s nest and you're not wearing any shoes.

You look like a hot mess, but you don’t care ‘cause you feel comfy. You’re at home. You’re in your safe space.

About to cook your next meal you realise you’re out of key ingredients. Begrudgingly, you change your clothes, fix your hair, put on shoes and leave.

Watch: Awkward Questions I Get Asked As A Young Aboriginal Woman. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

You make the extra effort so shop assistants don't assume you're going to steal.

Being followed around the store is a regular occurrence. Does that seem fair? No. Is it racism? It's too subtle to tell.

The next day you visit a large department store. You’re with your best friend. They’re white. You’re not.

They’re dressed more casually than you. You both make purchases. Yours is in a bag and you have the receipt ready to go as you leave the store. Your friend just holds their purchases and pockets the receipt. You explain to them how ruthless the store is at checking bags. They better get their receipt ready.

As you both approach the exit, the shop assistant ignores your friend and their eyes are set straight on you.

Your friend walks out not having to provide proof of purchase. You, on the other hand, get everything checked… all the bags, receipt thoroughly inspected.

You even say to the shop assistant, “But what about my friend? You forgot to check them.” They ignore you.

Satisfied you haven’t stolen anything; they wish you well. You feel down. You don’t feel comfortable to shop here again.



