Got oily, blemish prone skin? We've found a five-piece kit for that.

Did you know that more than 90 per cent of the world’s population is affected by acne at some point in their lives?

As someone who knows what it's like to have to deal with oily skin all too well, the most frustrating part is your skin is often unpredictable. It can be hard to know how your skin will react to a new product and if you're also prone to blemishes, doing this can be relatively high stakes.

That's why it's important for those of us who are perpetually shiny and have random lumps and bumps rudely come and go as they please to know exactly what we're putting onto our skin.

So what should you be using if your main concerns are around oily, blemish-prone skin?

If you're not using it already, you've probably heard of Alpha-H. It's the cult Aussie skincare brand that, over 25 years, has become a global phenomenon for people seeking clinical results that's simple and fuss-free.

They've just re-released their Alpha-H Clear Skin Kit (RRP $55.00), which now contains five products formulated to target oily and problematic skin to give you a clearer and brighter complexion. The range features Salicylic Acid, the exfoliating acid that's known to be effective for blemishes and breakouts. It also contains a raft of skin-supporting and locally sourced anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antibacterial natural ingredients, allowing you to take back control of oily, congested and blemish-prone skin.

Before we get into the kit, it's good to know you can use all of these solutions to create your individual AM and PM skincare routines, tailoring their use to exactly what your skin might need at the time. However, they can also be used as standalone treatments, so they are very versatile.

Let's take a deeper look at what's in the Clear Skin Kit and how the Clear Skin products work:

Clear Skin Daily Face Wash.

Clear Skin Daily Face and Body Wash. Image: Supplied.