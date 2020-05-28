The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Pray for whoever did an appalling photoshop job on this picture of Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic.

We’ve seen our fair share of appalling photoshop fails floating around the internet. But this one of Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic may be one of the… weirdest.

The Today show hosts were pictured in a Channel Nine press photo which appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday.

At first glance, the photo seems like a totally normal promotional image of the 45-year-old and 41-year-old television hosts.

But the more you look at it, the more you realise something has gone very wrong.

Alison's arm is very clearly... missing.

Although it's hard to believe, the photo isn't a prank and was genuinely distributed by Nine, meaning it must have gone through several levels of approval before being sent out to the wider public.

The not-so-subtle editing fail was quickly pointed out by The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Twitter.

"You good Allison Langdon?" the tweet read