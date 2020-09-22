Elle is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. The feature image used istock photo.

Elle thought she was doing the responsible thing by taking the emergency contraceptive pill after having unprotected sex.

She remembers being quite surprised that the simple silver packet the pharmacist handed her didn't come with a leaflet with information about side effects and what to expect, like you get for the daily contraceptive pill.

But she shrugged, swallowed the pill, and got on with her day.

At 4am the following morning, she woke up feeling faint. She staggered to the bathroom and vomited everywhere.

SIDENOTE: The best position to sleep in when you're on your period. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

She eventually went back to bed, but when she woke up again and looked in the mirror her face was swollen.

"I took a couple of days off work to recover and then the next month rolls around and I get my period and I wake up again at 4am and exactly the same thing happens," Elle told Mamamia.

Except this time the symptoms were worse, and they kept on getting worse every period.

She started getting red blotches on her face. Some months they'd extend to her shoulders, and fingers. Her body would prickle with hot, uncomfortable irritation.

"I looked like someone who was allergic to bee stings. My lips and tongue were enormous. I couldn't really see my face it was so swollen," she explained.

The symptoms would follow the trajectory of her period. The red blotches would spike on day one, start to pop and blister on days two and three, and reach her eyes on day four, making her look like she had conjunctivitis. Then, by the end of the week, she would start to heal.