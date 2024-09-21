'I'm a stylist. These are the 9 dress trends you can wear all year round.'

It seems like every day a celebrity, fashion label or stylist spouts out a new "must-have" trend — which can make it pretty hard for the ordinary fashionista to keep up. There's only so much our bank accounts (and wardrobes) can take!

But there is actually a way you can look on-trend all year round without having to fork out extra cash for a new wardrobe every season. The secret: investing in versatile dresses.

"A great dress is the perfect antidote to the summer heat but it's also possible to wear your new season dresses into fall and beyond," fashion editor Leonie Barlow, the mastermind behind the channel The Style Insider, told Mamamia.

Here, she reveals the staple dresses that can be styled in numerous ways — regardless of the season or occasion.

Dresses over pants.

This trend may cause some controversy, but it will instantly make you look like the ultimate it-girl.

Aside from being trendy, its versatility is one of its most attractive selling points.

"It's also the easiest way to get lots of mileage and extra wear out of some of your summer dresses," Leonie said.