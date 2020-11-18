The true story behind the All My Life movie will literally break you in two.

When Jenn Carter and Solomon Chau exchanged vows on their wedding day, they knew their marriage was destined to last just days.

Yet that doesn't make their love story any less magical.

The couple met in Ontario, Canada, at Solomon's nineteenth birthday party. Jenn was in town visiting a friend who lived close by and, along with a gaggle of other women, snuck into Solomon's party even though they had no idea who the birthday boy was and were most definitely not invited.

'Love at first sight' is an idea that, while popularised by romantic comedies, rarely manifests in the lives of regular people. Yet that night it proved true for Solomon and Jenn.

After a flurry of phone calls between the pair, Solomon took a bus through a snowstorm to Jenn's hometown, where she arrived home to find him sitting on her doorstep.

From that moment on, they never left each other's side.

More than six years later Solomon proposed to Jenn by organising for their loved ones to surprise her in a flash mob and even went so far as to have dolphin balloons floating overhead as a tribute to her sister, who died when she was younger.

Their fairytale was dealt a cruel blow later that year when Solomon was diagnosed with liver cancer and three months later, was told he only had a handful of months left to live.

Instead of getting lost in their sadness, the couple forged ahead with their lives by packing as many milestones and special moments as they could into every day.

They traveled, adopted a dog, and thanks to donations from both loved ones and strangers, threw a lavish last-minute wedding so they could still experience the day they'd always dreamed of.

Jenn Carter and Solomon Chau on their wedding day. Image: Getty. The love and resilience of Jenn Carter and Solomon Chau has been beautifully captured in the new movie All My Life, which is based on their story.