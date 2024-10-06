They first met on a reality show. Now Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have welcomed their first child.

In news that has renewed our love and faith in reality TV relationships, Bachelor in Paradise stars Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their family. And she is too cute for words.

Sharing a joint post to Instagram, the pair gushed about the new member of their family.

"Introducing Poppy Florence Smith 💛 born at 10.40pm on Wednesday 2nd October, 3.15kg. We are unbelievably in love," they wrote.

And people were so excited for them.

"She's perfect! Poppy 🥹 one of the most precious names! Congratulations to two of the most divine humans! So happy for you both ✨🫶🏻 💕." one user wrote.