A fiercely private relationship: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender secretly welcome their first baby.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender ever-so-quietly welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

After weeks of speculation (and paparazzi photos taken of the couple with a mystery baby in Ibiza), Vikander, 32, confirmed the news in an interview with People this week.

"I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," she said. "That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

While the Tomb Raider star confirmed the new addition to their family, she insisted on keeping further details (including the birth, sex and name of the baby) private.

When asked how her life has changed since becoming a mum, she responded: "I think I'll wait with that one. I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have been married since 2017. Prior to meeting each other, Fassbender, 44, had a reputation for dating his co-stars.

While shooting X-Men: First Class in 2011 he briefly dated co-star Zoë Kravitz, and in 2012, he confirmed he was in a relationship with Nicole Beharie, who appeared alongside him in the film Shame.

After splitting in 2013, the actor told GQ that he is "kind of selfish" and prioritises his acting career over relationships.

"I think the longest relationship that I've been in was two years," he said. "I started doing this [acting] when I was 17, so I guess in my dating, adult life, that kind of covers it."

Meanwhile, Vikander dated fellow actors too.

While never publicly announcing it, in 2013, the Swedish actress dated True Blood star and fellow Swede Alexander Skarsgård for a year.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender's first meeting came just a year before they started dating, while they were both linked to other people.