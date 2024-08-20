Alicia Silverstone posted a viral TikTok. People are worried she could die.

In a surprising turn of events, '90s icon Alicia Silverstone has found herself at the centre of a social media frenzy. The actress, best known for her role in the cult classic Clueless, recently posted a TikTok video that has left fans and followers deeply concerned for her well-being.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows Silverstone casually sampling an unidentified fruit she found on a London street, sparking widespread panic and worry among her audience.

The incident has raised serious questions about the dangers of consuming unknown plants and the potential consequences of such impulsive actions.

As the story continues to unfold, fans are anxiously awaiting an update from the actress, hoping for reassurance that she's unharmed.

What happened in Alicia Silverstone's TikTok?

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔 ♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone

In the now-viral TikTok video, Alicia Silverstone can be seen strolling through the streets of London when she encounters a small, orange fruit growing on a bush behind a gate.

Intrigued by the unfamiliar plant, Silverstone decides to take a bite, initially believing it might be a tomato. However, she quickly realises it tastes more like a pepper.

The actress then turns to her followers for help, asking them to identify the mysterious fruit. "What the heck is this!? I'm in England and can't figure it out," she captioned the video. Silverstone's casual approach to tasting an unknown plant immediately set off alarm bells for many viewers, who rushed to express their concerns in the comments section.

Why are fans fearing for Alicia Silverstone's health?