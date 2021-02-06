The true story of Alice Mitchell, who killed 37 babies at her 'baby farm' in Perth.

In March 1902, funeral director Charles T. Coulson called at the Mitchells' address to remove the tiny body of seven-week-old Agnes Donovan. Her death was due to "marasmus and syncope" according to Dr Saw, who provided the death certificate. Marasmus was the term often used to describe wasting due to malnutrition, particularly in infants who were being fed artificially rather than breastfed. Syncope was another word for fainting or collapse.

Agnes' death, though tragic, would have raised no great concern in the minds of Dr Saw, the funeral director or the health authorities. In turn-of-the-century Perth, the death of an infant was not, in itself, newsworthy. Dr Saw would have seen countless babies and young children succumb in their first few years, especially during the summer months when "summer diarrhoea" was rampant.

So-called "illegitimate" children were especially at risk of gastrointestinal infections, due to poor nutrition, contamination of their diet, and lack of the maternal antibodies normally obtained through breastfeeding.

Babies like Agnes, placed by their mothers with a "kind person" from birth, were fortunate if they survived the first year of life. If they avoided dying from infections, they were still at high risk of death from malnutrition, unless the person caring for them was knowledgeable and skillful in feeding them. Ignorance and misinformation about what babies needed to thrive meant that such babies were often fed on less-than-adequate substitutes for breastmilk. No training in how to care for infants was provided to women like Alice Mitchell.

The lady health inspector, Harriet Lenihan, began visiting the Mitchells’ home soon after it was registered in 1901. Her role was to ensure that the provisions relating to infant life protection the 1898 Health Act were being met, that the house was still suitable for looking after infants, and that the register held by the foster mother, Alice, was being kept up to date. She was supposed to ensure that the council’s copy of the register, held at the office of the council’s local health board, was also accurate and up to date.

This was not an easy task; in fact, it was almost impossible to carry out. In her first year as inspector, Harriet filled in the copy of the register kept by the local health board as best she could, from the information Alice Mitchell provided. But when her supervisor changed at the end of the year, her new supervisor, Mr Sheldon, instructed her not to write in either of the registers herself. It was the foster mother’s duty to fill in her own register. The foster mother should also convey information about any changes to the children in her care to the office of the local health board, either in person or in writing. The office clerk would use the information to fill in the health board copy.

For much of the time that Harriet was a health inspector, the office copy of the register was kept under lock and key. She could ask to see it, but all she could do if she found information missing from either register was remonstrate with the foster mother. Baby Agnes Donovan’s name and details were never entered in the office copy of the register.