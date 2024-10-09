Ali Wong's new Netflix special may be called Single Lady, but she is anything but.

Wong divorced Justin Hakuta, her husband of eight years, in September 2022. In her new show, she talks candidly about ins and outs of adjusting to single life.

Of course, Wong is now in a relationship with comedian and actor, Bill Hader, and has not only been spotted with him at various industry events, but also has mentioned him in her most recent standup comedy shows.

So what do we know about this couple, other than the fact that they are both comedy royalty?

Hader pursued Wong after her divorce.

In a memorable part of Single Lady, Wong talks about her life post-divorce and how she started to receive a lot of attention from men who were interested once the news of her split broke.

"I didn't expect the news of my divorce to be so widespread and public," Wong said. "I felt really embarrassed and ashamed, but I didn't realise that all of these media outlets were acting like a Bat-Signal, letting all potentially interested men know that I was suddenly available. I've never been pursued this much in my life."