Just last year, Ali Truwit lost her leg in a shark attack. Now she's competing at the Paralympics.

For Ali Truwit, snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos islands should have been the perfect end-of-school celebration.

No stranger to the water, the then-22-year-old had represented Yale University in swimming meets, even winning the 1500m freestyle in the 2018 Speedo Sectionals.

But on the second day of her holiday, as the university graduate explored the island with her former teammate Sophie Pilkinton, Ali was attacked by a shark.

"We fought back but the shark bit off my foot and part of my leg during the attack," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, recalling the moment she and Sophie managed to swim to a nearby boat.