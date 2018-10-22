Errr... Leah from The Bachelor has some pretty cruel things to say about Ali Oetjen.

In the wake of Ali Oetjen’s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, which saw her fall in love with LA-based firefighter Grant Kemp, a very controversial rumour started to circulate.

The 32-year-old, who had just been announced as Australia’s next Bachelorette, had allegedly cheated on Grant during a night in LA. Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O in May, Grant said he went outside his apartment to let a guest in, and when he returned, he found Ali cheating on him with his friend.

“He was going down on her on my stairs,” he told the radio hosts.

Ahead of The Bachelorette premiere, Ali told Mamamia, “What Grant is saying about me is just horrible”.

“I feel like he’s definitely just someone who’s trying to ride this wave and get his name in the headlines all the time and he’s succeeding.

“I feel sorry for him,” she said.

Now, a fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant has publicly weighed in on the rumours, in a series of since-deleted comments.

Leah Costa, who went on a date with Grant Kemp before Ali on the reality show, joined a conversation on the official Bachelorette Instagram account, calling Ali “fake”.

In response to a post about contestant Nathan Favro, who openly discussed the rumours about Ali and Grant with other contestants on The Bachelorette, and was confronted by Ali last Thursday night, one person commented: “He soon [sic] deserved to go, her past is none of his business full stop let alone to talk about with the other guys, he already showed he had no respect for her.”