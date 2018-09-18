Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “If you were to go through my phone, you’d find all the messages.” Grant Kemp shares more details about Ali Oetjen’s alleged cheating.

As we gear up for the new season of The Bachelorette, there’s one question on everyone’s minds – did Ali Oetjen really cheat on her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend Grant Kemp?

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old who starred in Tim Robards’ season of The Bachelor responded to the rumours for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Oetjen Health & Fitness (@alioetjen) on Jun 11, 2018 at 1:37am PDT

“My major reason for not saying anything is that I don’t want to give him any ammunition or any reason to keep coming back in the limelight, which is what he wants,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“He wants to keep on grabbing those headlines. It speaks volumes for who he is really.”

But now, Grant has responded, telling the Kyle and Jackie O Show there’s more to the story.

“It’s true! One of my friends vouched for me and went on record saying that she was with me when [the cheating] happened. It’s like… how did did it not happen?” the firefighter said.

“[If you were to] go through my phone records in court, you would find all of the messages from her saying that she did what she did and she feels horrible about it,” he added.

Ugh, we really don’t know who to believe anymore…