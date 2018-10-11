The 'disgusting' comment in The Bachelorette premiere that should never have been aired.

Last night’s premiere of The Bachelorette Australia saw Ali Oetjen meet 18 mostly brown-haired men, one of whom might be her Mr Right.

The seasoned reality TV show gave audiences everything they wanted to see.

We had slow motion emotional close-up shots. And flashbacks to Ali’s failed relationships from the past. There was awkward dancing, grown men fighting over the ‘bro code’ and the quintessential TV villain.

But somewhere in the middle of all that drama was a bit of production that didn’t sit well with viewers.

You can watch the moment below, post continues after video.

When the show’s front-runner Bill met Ali on the red carpet for the first time, he had a confession to make.

“I wasn’t born Bill…” he told her, before the show dramatically cut to an ad break, leaving viewers to speculate all sorts of things.

To put it bluntly, we were ‘queer-baited’. Or in this case, trans-baited.

After the ad break, Ali and the rest of the world learnt that Bill who was not born Bill was actually born… David. Yep. Ali was also seen telling the camera she was glad he wasn’t born a woman.

It was a moment that should have never gone to air, but when it did, audiences unsurprisingly saw it coming.