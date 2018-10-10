A quick run down of all of Bachelorette Ali Oetjen's ex-partners (that we know of).

Oh lordy, where do we start on this one?

OK, so Ali and Grant met on the set of Australia’s first series of Bachelor in Paradise in late 2017.

Having instantly hit it off with the former Bachelor in Paradise US contestant, Ali and Grant left the show in a committed relationship, sealed with a lovely commitment ring.

Not long after the Bachelor in Paradise finale aired in May 2018, Grant ran to the media saying Ali had cheated on him after moving to LA to be with him.

The ‘model’ initially told The Kyle and Jackie O Show he’d caught Ali cheating on him with a friend of his, whom she reportedly wanted to have a threesome with.

We hadn’t heard Ali’s side of the story on Grant’s claims until last month.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Ali called Grant’s comments were just a desperate bid for fame.

“My major reason for not saying anything is that I don’t want to give him any ammunition or any reason to keep coming back in the limelight, which is what he wants. He wants to keep on grabbing those headlines. It speaks volumes for who he is really,” she said.

“(Family and friends) are the most important people to me and their opinions matter. I have enough self-love and belief in who I am.”

David Waldeck, 2015 – 2017.

Before heading into the sh*t storm that was Bachelor in Paradise, Ali was engaged to David Waldeck. Although, you wouldn't know it by scrolling deep through her Instagram feed because she went and deleted all evidence on their relationship. Fair.

The couple’s engagement is believed to have ended sometime in 2017. In an interview with OK! in 2018, Ali said their breakup came about because of an issue she "wasn't willing to compromise on".

The Adelaide man proposed to Ali in October 2015, in a small German town coincidentally named 'Waldeck', while the couple were on holidays in Europe.

"When two souls are meant to be together nothing gets in the way of their love for each other, it's already decided," Ali posted on Instagram at the time sharing the news.

"My best friend, lover and my most favourite person in the whole wide world asked me to marry him when we were in the small German town of Waldeck in his castle, Waldeck Castle."

Prior to her 2015 engagement, Ali said she didn't regret her experience on The Bachelor.

"Tim absolutely led me to Dave and he is the most perfect man in the world," she told news.com.au at the time.

"I love him so much and that was my path, The Bachelor was my hurdle and my challenge and something I learnt from and made me more of who I am today and Dave is the one for me."

Which brings us to...

Tim Robards, 2013.

The first time we met Ali was as a contestant on Australia's first season of The Bachelor way back in 2013.

Ali was one of 20-something women fighting for the heart of chiropractor turned personal trainer turned Neighbours actor Tim Robards. Many would remember her as the original Bachelor stage-five clinger who tried to kiss Tim at the first cocktail party.

She even broke her leg jumping off a boat for the man.

Ali made it to the final three of the 2013 season of the reality TV show, only to be sent home and left heartbroken, sobbing on the steps of the old Bachelor mansion.

Good times.

Fingers crossed Ali has better luck finding love on The Bachelorette Australia 2018.

Third time's the charm, no?

Who do you think will win Ali's season of The Bachelorette? Do you think she'll do a Honey Badger and go home alone?